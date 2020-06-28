Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,580 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 137.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $882.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $909.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,045.76. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

