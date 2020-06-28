Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $401,000 in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

BATS IYT opened at $156.15 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

