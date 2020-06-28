Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $401,000 in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

BATS IYT opened at $156.15 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,114 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,114 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report