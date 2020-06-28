Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 507.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

