Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 86,400 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.87% of TCG BDC worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 147,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 15.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

CGBD stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TCG BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.22.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

