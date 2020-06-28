Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 82,782 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 82,782 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMRE opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. TheStreet cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

