Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FutureFuel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FF stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

