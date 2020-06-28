Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $399,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina M. Coughlin bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

