TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TechTarget by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,237.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,936 shares of company stock worth $6,163,439 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

