Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 59,347 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,347 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Terex worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 117,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

