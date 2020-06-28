Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.58 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PK opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.