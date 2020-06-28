Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $213,605.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,097 shares of company stock valued at $382,716. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSTG opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

