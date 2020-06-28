Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Colliers International Group worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,921,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.64. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.