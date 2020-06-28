CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.61. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

