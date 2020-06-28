Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAM. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of PAM opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

