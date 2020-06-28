Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

