Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

