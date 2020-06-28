Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

