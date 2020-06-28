Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

CHCT opened at $39.06 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.