Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

CMP opened at $47.81 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

