NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NBTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.66. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.