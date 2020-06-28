Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

