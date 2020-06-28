Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

