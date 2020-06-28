Deutsche Bank AG Sells 54,785 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Noah worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noah by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOAH. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.