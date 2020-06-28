Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.40 Million Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

