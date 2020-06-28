PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.