Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 236.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Atrion worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atrion by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $619.53 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.00 and a 52 week high of $865.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $654.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

