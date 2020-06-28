Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,576,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

