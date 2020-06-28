National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 62,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.