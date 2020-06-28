Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.45 Million Stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FBL Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.26. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

