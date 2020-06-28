Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

URGN opened at $26.00 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $585.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

