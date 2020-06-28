Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,816 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 128,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.