Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 14,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $557,450.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,800,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

