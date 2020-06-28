Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.44.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

