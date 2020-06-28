Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.