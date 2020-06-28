CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

