Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

BJRI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

