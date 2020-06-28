Deutsche Bank Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $115.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $108.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.