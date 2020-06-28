Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $33.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of LOVE opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

