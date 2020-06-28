Roth Capital Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

AMBA stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,484 shares of company stock worth $849,960. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Ambarella by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

