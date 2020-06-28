Oppenheimer Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

SGEN stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,655,117.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,756 shares of company stock worth $110,414,053. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

