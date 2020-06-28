Oppenheimer Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

SGEN stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,655,117.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,756 shares of company stock worth $110,414,053. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Google Finance

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carlisle Companies Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital
Carlisle Companies Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital
Walt Disney Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
Walt Disney Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
CRH Medical Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
CRH Medical Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants
Deutsche Bank Increases PPG Industries Price Target to $115.00
Deutsche Bank Increases PPG Industries Price Target to $115.00
Lovesac PT Raised to $33.00
Lovesac PT Raised to $33.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report