Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

KTOS stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $188,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $84,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,658 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

