Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Hold

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $65.55 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,283 shares of company stock worth $42,056,781 over the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Swedbank acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,873,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

