Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OQMGF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marban project, Garrison project, Simkar property, and various exploration properties in Ontario and Québec. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

