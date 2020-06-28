Oppenheimer Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $82.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $355,565. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Itron by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Itron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $2,147,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
