Oppenheimer Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $82.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $355,565. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Itron by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Itron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $2,147,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

