Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.06.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

The Fly

