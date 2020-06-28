CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:CNP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,646,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

