CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $20.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.
CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.
NYSE:CNP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,646,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.