Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

