Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $111.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

