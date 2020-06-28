Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.