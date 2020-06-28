Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $326.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

